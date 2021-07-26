HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.24% of SharpSpring at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHSP opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.86. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

SHSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

