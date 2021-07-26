HRT Financial LP Invests $492,000 in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOSOU. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOSOU opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

