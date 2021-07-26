HRT Financial LP Invests $494,000 in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

CAHCU opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

