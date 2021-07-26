HRT Financial LP Makes New $487,000 Investment in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 265.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

