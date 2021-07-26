HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,458,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

