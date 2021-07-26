HRT Financial LP Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFAU. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.