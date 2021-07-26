HRT Financial LP Makes New $507,000 Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 281.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $194.36 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

