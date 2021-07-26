Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC opened at $101.65 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

