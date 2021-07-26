McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 682,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 333,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 286,294 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.