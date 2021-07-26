Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Sells $74,412.00 in Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $74,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMID opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 11.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the first quarter worth $390,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the first quarter worth $194,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

