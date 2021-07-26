Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

