Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KRA opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

