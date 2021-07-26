Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

