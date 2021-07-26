Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

