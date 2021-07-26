Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Bank OZK worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 44.62%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

