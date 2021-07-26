Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

