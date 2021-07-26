Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $90.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Snap by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 193.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

