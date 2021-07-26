Raymond James Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $660.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $615.13.

SIVB opened at $570.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.86. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,293.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

