Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Critical Review

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank First and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 CIT Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

Bank First presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.18%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.18%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Bank First.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.12% 15.45% 1.67% CIT Group 10.06% 8.27% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.30 $38.05 million $5.07 13.63 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.50 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -68.36

Bank First has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CIT Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CIT Group beats Bank First on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

