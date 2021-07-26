Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) & Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Critical Review

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Toshiba has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Toshiba and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toshiba 3.73% 11.18% 3.67% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Toshiba shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toshiba and Ezenia!’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toshiba $27.52 billion 1.02 $1.03 billion $1.21 17.81 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Toshiba and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toshiba 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Toshiba beats Ezenia! on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others. The company provides energy systems and solutions, including nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy power generation systems; transmission and distribution, hydrogen energy, and heavy-ion therapy systems; and energy digital services. It also offers infrastructure systems and solutions, such as water supply and wastewater treatment, traffic control, defense and electronic, railway transportation, substation, broadcasting and network, security and automation, and motor/drive systems; and building solutions comprising elevators, escalators, building facilities, electrical construction materials, lighting equipment, airport ground lighting systems, stage and studio lighting systems, automotive light sources, industrial light sources and modules, air conditioners, multi systems for buildings, heat source systems, heat pump hot water supply systems, ventilating fans, ventilating systems, and cold-chain equipment. In addition, the company provides retail and printing solutions, including POS systems, multifunction peripherals, automatic identification systems, and inkjet heads; electronic devices and storage solutions, such as semiconductors, analog integrated circuits (ICs), microcontrollers, automotive digital ICs, hard disk drives, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, thermal print heads, and ceramics; and digital solutions comprising AI/analytics, ICT infrastructure, IoT solutions, security solutions, and managed services. Further, it offers rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, modules, and packs; and computers and tablets, visual products, and home appliances. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

