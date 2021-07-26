Bogota Financial (BSBK) & Its Peers Critical Review

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ: BSBK) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bogota Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bogota Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62% Bogota Financial Competitors 22.62% 9.20% 0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million $2.07 million 59.41 Bogota Financial Competitors $146.92 million $14.78 million 21.15

Bogota Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial. Bogota Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bogota Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bogota Financial Competitors 109 417 244 12 2.20

Bogota Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 14.83%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bogota Financial rivals beat Bogota Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

