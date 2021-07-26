Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

