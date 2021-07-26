Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Domo worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth $217,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $89.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.97. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $90.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

