Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,487 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of FRP worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FRP by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FRP by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPH opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

