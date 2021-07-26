Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

OLP opened at $30.21 on Monday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. Aegis began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

