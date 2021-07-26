Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,881 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

