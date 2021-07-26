Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $3,596,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

