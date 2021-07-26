$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.76. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

