Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,476 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $172,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

CELH opened at $65.30 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

