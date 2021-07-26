Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.49 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,113 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cogent Communications worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.