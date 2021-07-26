The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $143.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,302,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Herc by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after acquiring an additional 144,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.