Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 73.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

