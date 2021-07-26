Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 312,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock worth $1,028,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.72. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.