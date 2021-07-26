Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares during the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNED stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

