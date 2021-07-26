Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 930.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sachem Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.