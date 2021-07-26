Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 21,700 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 286.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 67.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 949.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MASS stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.43 million and a P/E ratio of -26.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

