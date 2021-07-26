Encore Wire (WIRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIRE opened at $69.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $84.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

