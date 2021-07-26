Kathryn A. Torres Sells 1,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCA opened at $248.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

