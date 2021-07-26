GreenSky (GSKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect GreenSky to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. GreenSky has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, analysts expect GreenSky to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

