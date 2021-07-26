779,155 Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 779,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCLFU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $243,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of RCLFU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 62,619 shares of company stock worth $625,616 in the last ninety days.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.