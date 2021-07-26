Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

