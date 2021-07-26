Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 167.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.71 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion and a PE ratio of -59.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

