Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of CyberOptics worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 36,886 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $291.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.