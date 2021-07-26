Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.25 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

