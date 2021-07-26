Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.59% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.41%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.