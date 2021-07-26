Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Shares of COST stock opened at $423.43 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $423.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

