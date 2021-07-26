Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $70,485,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

