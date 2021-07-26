Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,435 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.41% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.85 on Monday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

