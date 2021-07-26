ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

