Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Copart were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $146.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

